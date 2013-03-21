Apollo-Era Rocket Engines Pulled From The Bottom Of The Atlantic Ocean [PHOTOS]

Bezos ExpeditionsThe nozzle of an F-1 engine.Scientists used underwater vehicles to recover, from the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, the most powerful engines ever fired to boost rockets from the Apollo program into space.



The engines were discovered last March by an expedition under the command of Amazon’s CEO and founder Jeff Bezos. Parts of the engines were only recently pulled up to the surface.

The F-1 engines lifted the Saturn V rocket off its launch pad, and made it possible for Apollo astronauts to land on the moon during the 1960s.

Because most of the serial numbers are missing, the expedition team still isn’t sure which Apollo missions these engines came from, Bezos wrote on his blog.

It’s still a remarkable recovery.

