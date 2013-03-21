Apollo-Era Rocket Engines Pulled From The Bottom Of The Atlantic Ocean [PHOTOS]

Bezos ExpeditionsThe nozzle of an F-1 engine.Scientists used underwater vehicles to recover, from the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, the most powerful engines ever fired to boost rockets from the Apollo program into space.
The engines were discovered last March by an expedition under the command of Amazon’s CEO and founder Jeff Bezos. Parts of the engines were only recently pulled up to the surface.
The F-1 engines lifted the Saturn V rocket off its launch pad, and made it possible for Apollo astronauts to land on the moon during the 1960s.
Because most of the serial numbers are missing, the expedition team still isn’t sure which Apollo missions these engines came from, Bezos wrote on his blog.
It’s still a remarkable recovery.
According to Bezos, many of the original serial numbers are missing or partially missing. This will make it hard to identify which mission the engines came from.
The Apollo Saturn V rockets had three stages, which might contain one or a cluster of engines. The stages separate from each other when fuel is used.
Five F-1 engines were used in the first stage of each Saturn V, which fall into the ocean after they separate from the rocket.
This expedition recovered two of the Saturn V's first-stage engines from the bottom of the Atlantic.
Here's the heart of engine, the thrust chamber, which mixed liquid oxygen and kerosene fuel in order to thrust the space shuttle to a height of about 36 miles and to a speed of about 6,000 mph.
The F-1 engine was developed by NASA's Marshall Space Flight centre. Here they are test firing of all five F-1 engines.
Check out this video if you want to see how the engines were recovered using remote operate vehicles.
