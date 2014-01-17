A Private Equity Firm Just Bought Chuck E. Cheese For $US950 Million

Leon Black’s Apollo Management said it was going to put its $US18.4 billion war chest to work, and now we’re seeing that work in action.

CEC Entertainment, the company that owns children’s pizza joint and baby-sitting nightmare Chuck E. Cheese, has just agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of the PE firm for a fair amount of cheese (sorry) — $US950 million, or $US54 a share.

The company stopped trading on January 7th, when speculation that the company would be bought began. Now the stock price sits at $US54.47.

Including debt, the deal is valued at $US1.3 billion.

From Apollo’s press release:

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Apollo, which maximizes value for all of our shareholders,” said Richard M. Frank, Executive Chairman of CEC. “This transaction represents the successful conclusion of our extensive review of strategic alternatives.” “We are excited about this transaction with Apollo, as it recognises the value of CEC’s global brand, strong cash flows and growth prospects while providing our shareholders with an immediate and substantial premium,” said Michael H. Magusiak, President and Chief Executive Officer of CEC. “Apollo brings significant industry expertise and financial resources, and we look forward to working with them to further grow CEC domestically and internationally.” “This transaction with CEC gives us the opportunity to partner with the proven leader in family dining and entertainment,” said Scott Ross, Partner at Apollo Global Management. “Across the U.S., and increasingly around the world, the Chuck E. Cheese’s brand represents quality, safe and fun family entertainment.” “We look forward to partnering with CEC’s exceptional management team, talented employees and franchise partners to support the continued growth of the Company,” said Lance Milken, Partner at Apollo Global Management.

