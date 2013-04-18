Apollo 13: 86 Dreadful Hours In Space

40-three years ago today, the Apollo 13 spacecraft splashed down into the Pacific Ocean following one of the most remarkable recovery missions in space history. Inside was mission commander Jim Lovell, 42, lunar module pilot Fred Haise, 36, and commander module pilot Jack Swigert, 38.



Apollo 13 was supposed to land on the moon, but an explosion in one part of the spacecraft less than three days after launch forced NASA to abort the mission. The mission is still considered a “successful failure” because the three astronauts returned to Earth safely.

