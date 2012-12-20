In The Face Of Earth-Ending Doom, Men Are Thinking About Sex

Photo: Mad Men, AMC

On Friday, we may all die. OK, for reals though, we definitely won’t.That doesn’t stop us from having a little fun with the idea of impending doom. Recent polls have found that about 20 per cent of Americans are “somewhat concerned” about the hellfire about to be rained down upon us.



But, when the end is nigh, what are people really worried about?

As LAWeekly reports, a Harris Interactive poll of 3,036 adults commissioned by California online data-storage company Backblaze found that almost 70 per cent of people are worried about their digital family photos surviving the apocalypse.

But more than anything, it seems men are still thinking sex sex sex, the LAWeekly blog reports:

One in 4 men said they would regret not having more sex if the world does end. Only 1 in 10 women expressed the same sentiment.

