There's An 'Indiana Jones Of Sex' Who Explores The World For Natural Aphrodisiacs

&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt; Known as "The Medicine Hunter," Chris Kilham travels the world looking for plants that can be used as medicinal remedies. Throughout his travels, he has come upon what are known as "hot plants," many of which have been proven to stimulate sexual function. "Hot plants" grow all over the world, particularly in exotic locales like Malaysia and the Amazon Rainforest. He tells us about the benefits of some of his favourite natural aphrodisiacs. No prescription required. Produced by Graham Flanagan. Additional Camera by Justin Gmoser. Follow BI Video: On Twitter

