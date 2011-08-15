A BIZ-Y WEEK: Apes Invade, Batwings and Batpods Destroyed, Avengers Trash Cleveland, Austin Powers Returns and Lone Ranger is Hung!

It’s been a monumentally busy week (and weekend) for the little elves toiling away on major Hollywood blockbusters. Since it can be hard to keep up with the fast breaking news roiling about tinseltown, we decided to give you a quick digest view to take it all in.



Batman Takes the Batwing Out for a Spin and Trashes it Against a Streetlamp

There has been another major accident on the Pittsburgh set of The Dark Knight Rises. While shooting this Saturday, August 13, the Batwing, a new air vehicle that will be seen in the movie, went off course during filming and hit a huge street lamp, which demolished the entire right side of the craft. According to reports, Christopher Nolan only has one Batwing to work with. It took a large crew more than an hour to fix the damage done to the Batwing, and they reshot the same scene a second time without the crash. No actors or IMAX cameras were hurt in this incident. Check out the full extend of the damage in the photos at MovieWeb.

If you missed the unveiling of the Batwing earlier in the week, new spy video from the Pittsburgh shoot made its way to MovieWeb with four great captures that show the contraption barreling down the city streets, with cockpit in clear view.

Of course, the first accident of the week was Anne Hathaway’s stunt double wrapping the Batpod around an expensive IMAX camera on set! What a cat-tastrophe! Before that feline ride got trashed, there were lots of images and video breaking the scene, with a Batpod freeway chase to whet the appetite.

The Avengers Trashed Downtown Cleveland

Director Joss Whedon and his crew have demolished downtown Cleveland’s East 9th Street during their shoot on The Avengers, and now the city itself if showing off some of the make-believe damage. You can check out the full set of images at MovieWeb, which depict a lot of building debris and smashed cars, just like what we saw coming from the Man of Steel set. Summer 2012 is going to be all about destruction!

The Lone Ranger Halts Production

In a shocking move, Walt Disney Pictures has halted production on director Gore Verbinski‘s Western adaptation of Lone Ranger starring Armie Hammer as the title character and Johnny Depp as Tonto.

The major reason the production stopped was the movie’s ballooning budget, which some reports have clocking in at $250 million. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer managed to get the budget down to $232 million, but Disney wanted it at $200 million even, and wouldn’t go above that number.

Another reason the shoot, which was to take place later this fall, has been put on indefinite hold is because of Walt Disney’s ballooning live action slate, which includes the potentially risky John Carter and Sam Raimi‘s Oz: The Great and Powerful.

Even though Lone Ranger was in pre-production, meaning money has been spent on the project, and that Johnny Depp will get paid his full salary whether or not the film gets made, it was the easiest film to pull back on.

I guess in these hard economic times, it pays to be A-list. Getting paid for work you’re not doing is AWESOME!

Mike Meyers Dusts off His 60’s Garb to Bring Back Austin Powers

Mike Myers has officially agreed to reprise his iconic swinging super agent in Austin Powers 4. No other details have been revealed about the project at this time, beyond his involvement.

No word yet on who is directing the sequel. Jay Roach, who directed the first three installments, is expected to return, but its to early to make that an official call just yet.

Austin Powers 4 will come more than a full decade since the last movie, Austin Powers in Goldmember, which hit theatres in 2002. The character has a whole new time period to react to now.

It isn’t known when the film will go into production, but its likely that we won’t see Austin Powers 4 until, at the very earliest, 2013.

Puss In Boots Goes Viral with No Pants Video

What are the best kind of pants? How about no pants at all? Puss in Boots (voiced by Antonio Banderas) is here to promote his new brand of No Pants pants, because he is one bad kitty! Check out the latest viral video from DreamWorks Animations Puss in Boots in the clip below. He only needs boots!



Puss in Boots comes to theatres November 4th, 2011 and stars Billy Bob Thornton, Amy Sedaris, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, Walt Dohrn, Zeus Mendoza. The film is directed by Chris Miller.

The Apes Storm the Box Office to Sweep the Weekend

And, if you’ve had your head buried in Courvoisier all weekend, hoping to forget last week’s wicked market ride, you might have missed the news that Rise of the Planet of the Apes ($27.5m) narrowly edged The Help ($25.5m) for the weekend crown. Final Destination 5 ($18.4m) managed to kill The Smurfs ($13.5m) and 30 Minutes or Less ($13m), all of which distanced themselves from Cowboys and Aliens ($7.6m) and Captain America: The First Avenger ($7.1m), both having decent trailing weeks.

In follow-up to Rise of the Planet of the Apes, we also learned this week that a sequel to the film may go ‘Full Metal Jacket‘.

Now, you listen to me! I want trading reopened right now. Get those brokers back in here! Turn those machines back on! ~ Mortimer Duke (Trading Places)



With a little entertainment news to keep you calm, now you can grab your testicles (or girly-bits, if you’re so inclined) and get out on that trading floor to meet the week head-on!

Check out MovieWeb to discover and discuss the latest film happenings as they break!

~ Justin Case

