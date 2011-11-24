Here's What It's Really Like To Live Inside The World's Tallest Building

Photo: Antony Wood, CTBUH

Earlier this year, Emirates 24/7 spoke with a resident of the Burj Khalifa–the world’s tallest building, located in Dubai.While prices have dropped on the building’s 900 apartments, some as much as 70%, the Burj is still a prestigious address and an incredible place to live. It’s home to one of the world’s fastest elevators, the super luxurious Armani Hotel, and the world’s highest restaurant.



But living in the building also has some unexpected perks.

We’ve pulled some highlights from the interview with Mahi Golchin-Depala, a managing director for a film company, who owns one apartment on the 98th floor and another in the Armani section of the building.

It takes two elevators to get home:

We do need to switch lifts to reach our apartments since we stay on the 98th floor. Although it is not something one does regularly, but one gets used to it after a time. The view from our apartment is breathtaking!

There are underground passages:

You have a direct access to Dubai Mall — a passageway, which has a picture gallery, depicting the various construction stages of Burj Khalifa.

Royalty hangs out there:

[I’ve seen] Giorgio Armani and some members of the royal families of the UAE. I did read Shilpa Shetty bought an apartment and so who knows; one day I could bump into some of the Bollywood stars.

