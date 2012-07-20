HOUSE OF THE DAY: The $60 Million Penthouse On Top Of The Swanky Mark Hotel

Photo: Courtesy of The Mark

There’s been a steady flow of potential buyers coming to see the $60 million, 9,800-square-foot penthouse on top of the newly revamped Mark Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, but no one has bitten yet.The penthouse, which has been on the market since March, is one of 10 co-ops inside the 150-room hotel. Most are still available, although one just closed and another is being negotiated on, said Elida Jacobsen, the director of residential sales for the building.



Click here to tour the penthouse >>

We recently stopped by the penthouse for a tour and what impressed us most is its size. The apartment, which has been vacant since the hotel was overhauled, has six bedrooms, several galleries, and a skylit conservatory. The wraparound terrace adds another 2,400 square feet of space.

Unlike almost any other prewar penthouse on the market, the one at The Mark is essentially a blank slate, having been completely renovated during the hotel’s recent rebuild. The ceilings throughout were raised to 10′ 6″, though many of the classic design touches from when the hotel first opened in 1927 remain.

While a busy hotel lobby and bustling bar aren’t every for everyone, there are some perks to living in a hotel.

Residents can order room service from The Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges on the first floor, and a Frédéric Fekkai salon and gym operated by Punch are right downstairs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.