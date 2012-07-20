HOUSE OF THE DAY: The $60 Million Penthouse On Top Of The Swanky Mark Hotel

Photo: Courtesy of The Mark
There’s been a steady flow of potential buyers coming to see the $60 million, 9,800-square-foot penthouse on top of the newly revamped Mark Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, but no one has bitten yet.The penthouse, which has been on the market since March, is one of 10 co-ops inside the 150-room hotel. Most are still available, although one just closed and another is being negotiated on, said Elida Jacobsen, the director of residential sales for the building.
We recently stopped by the penthouse for a tour and what impressed us most is its size. The apartment, which has been vacant since the hotel was overhauled, has six bedrooms, several galleries, and a skylit conservatory. The wraparound terrace adds another 2,400 square feet of space.
Unlike almost any other prewar penthouse on the market, the one at The Mark is essentially a blank slate, having been completely renovated during the hotel’s recent rebuild. The ceilings throughout were raised to 10′ 6″, though many of the classic design touches from when the hotel first opened in 1927 remain.
While a busy hotel lobby and bustling bar aren’t every for everyone, there are some perks to living in a hotel.
Residents can order room service from The Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges on the first floor, and a Frédéric Fekkai salon and gym operated by Punch are right downstairs.
The interior of the hotel and 10 co-ops were designed by award-winning French designer Jacques Grange.
The Mark is a popular hangout for celebrities, and residents are sure to catch sight of a few A-listers. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake partied at the hotel before the Met Ball in May.
If you don't mind a crowd in the lobby, The Mark would be a good place to live. The lobby bar is adjacent to a Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurant.
The conservatory, which is also accessible by elevator, has a wetbar, fireplace, and powder room—perfect for entertaining.
One of the biggest perks of the apartment is the terrace. At 2,400 square feet, it offers views on three sides.
