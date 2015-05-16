Inside the beautiful apartment of an executive at one of New York City's hottest startups

Claire Esparros / Homepolish Rebekah Rombom, VP of Business Development at the Flatiron School, in her Upper West Side apartment.

Rebekah Rombom, VP of business development at coding education startup The Flatiron School, never saw the need to fully decorate her tiny apartment on New York City’s Upper West Side.

“I thought it was out of reach and not really worth it in a rental in New York City,” she told Business Insider. “But I was running into the problem of not having a well-defined work space in my home.”

The Flatiron School is a highly selective, full-time program that teaches people how to code and eventually get jobs as engineers.

Rombom met Will Nathan, cofounder of interior design startup Homepolish, when he turned to the Flatiron School to recruit developers. She decided to purchase 10 hours of design time with Homepolish designer Michele Bitter.

The result is a colourful, efficiently organised apartment that has made it easier for Rombom to work on her latest Flatiron School projects from home.

