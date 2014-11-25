High Rise Apartment Fire In Melbourne Sees 400 Evacuated In The Middle Of The Night

The Docklands apartment block on fire last night. Photo:Hernan Jaramillo (Twitter @herjaramillo).

Around 400 residents were forced to flee a high rise apartment building in in Docklands.

Police were called to the Latrobe Street fire, around 2.25am, to assist with the evacuation of the 20-storey building. Only minor injuries were reported.

More than 80 firefighters attended the blaze, which is believed to have started on the second floor and spread quickly up the balconies, damaging several floors. It took around 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

MFB fire investigators are now trying to determine the cause of the fire. They will also examine the apartment before residents are allowed to return home.

Latrobe Street, between Wurrundjeri Way and Spencer Street and Wurrundjeri Way, between Dudley and Collins Streets are expected to be closed for most of the day.

