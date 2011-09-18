HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Insane Chateau On Central Park Is Listed At $12.5 Million

Photo: via Sotheby’s

A former 19th century chapel-turned-cancer hospital-turned-nursing home-turned-apartment is back on the market for $12.5 million (via Curbed).The apartment is being billed as an investment opportunity. Someone (a renter) is currently living there, but will move out if he has to.



Sitting on Central Park West, the apartment features neo-French Renaissance Chateauesque style Prewar design, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, spanning 5,000 square feet.

The home has an interior private elevator, a chapel great room with vaulted ceilings and peaked chapel windows.

There’s a library and balcony sitting room, as well as stone columns, an arched gallery, paneled rooms, antique French stone floors, gold-leafed, plaster walls, gas and wood-burning fireplaces.

