HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Insane Chateau On Central Park Is Listed At $12.5 Million

Meredith Galante
French Chateau on Central Park West

Photo: via Sotheby’s

A former 19th century chapel-turned-cancer hospital-turned-nursing home-turned-apartment is back on the market for $12.5 million (via Curbed).The apartment is being billed as an investment opportunity. Someone (a renter) is currently living there, but will move out if he has to.

Sitting on Central Park West, the apartment features neo-French Renaissance Chateauesque style Prewar design, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, spanning 5,000 square feet.

The home has an interior private elevator, a chapel great room with vaulted ceilings and peaked chapel windows.

There’s a library and balcony sitting room, as well as stone columns, an arched gallery, paneled rooms, antique French stone floors, gold-leafed, plaster walls, gas and wood-burning fireplaces.

The chapel great room

Huge vaulted ceilings

You definitely don't feel like you're in New York while inside

Another shot of the great room

The eating area

A spiral staircase leads upstairs

There's great architectural detail on the fireplace

Chapel windows

Sitting area

Even the hallways are arched

Family room

The kitchen looks more modern than the rest of the apartment

A beautiful staircase

The master bedroom

Another bedroom

Check out all those prints!

One of the five full bathrooms

An outside view of the house

Apartment hunting in New York?

