Apartment buildings from Sochi's $50 billion Olympics are abandoned and falling apart

Russia spent a record $50+ billion to put on the 2014 Sochi Olympics, effectively building sports venues, hotels, transportation infrastructure, and housing from scratch. Now, apartment blocks that housed volunteers and media are looted and vandalised, and residents in the area say that the owners are nowhere to be found.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Kristen Griffin

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.