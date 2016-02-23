Apartment buildings from Sochi's $50 billion Olympics are abandoned and falling apart

Russia spent a record $50+ billion to put on the 2014 Sochi Olympics, effectively building sports venues, hotels, transportation infrastructure, and housing from scratch. Now, apartment blocks that housed volunteers and media are looted and vandalised, and residents in the area say that the owners are nowhere to be found.
Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Kristen Griffin
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.