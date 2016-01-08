This apartment building has a 300-metre ski slope on it

An apartment building with a 300-metre ski slope could be coming to Astana, Kazakhstan. A design for the building from Shokhan Mataibekov Architects was named a finalist at the World Architecture Festival.

This video shows what the outside-the-box building would look like if it ever became reality.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Chelsea Pineda

