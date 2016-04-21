The US Army is sending Apache attack helicopters to fight ISIS in Iraq

The Defence Department announced the US Army will send 200 additional troops to Iraq to support the Iraqi army’s effort to retake the city of Mosul, which is currently occupied by ISIS.

In addition to the troops, the Army will dispatch Apache attack helicopters, which have yet to be used in the fight against the Islamic State.

