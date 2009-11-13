AP To Ask Google For A Better Search Ranking

The Associated Press is squaring off with Google tomorrow to offer a proposal on a messy issue: compensation for content.



AP boss Tom Curley says the AP will ask Google to create a news registry. It hopes such a registry would propel its content to a higher rank in general search than the blogs that the news agency accuses of lifting its content.

Curley said the AP — which intends to form landing pages and a social-media desk, among other survival strategies — is “getting paid for about 12% of our content on the web.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.