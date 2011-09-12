AP Updates From Day Of 9/11 Remind Us How We Learned The News

Few, if any knew exactly what happened when the first plane flew into the World Trade centre 10 years ago.



Within minutes, the country – and the world – was watching.

News outlets around the United States scrambled to make sense of the situation. They needed to convey accurate and informative information to the panicked American people.

Throughout the day, the Associated Press was on the story with frequent updates.

What follows is a study in reporting under the direst of situations.

8:53 a.m., New York: Plane crashes into World Trade centre, according to television reports. 9:04 a.m., New York: Explosion rocks second World Trade centre tower. 9:09 a.m., New York: Plane crashes into second World Trade centre tower. 9:12 a.m., Washington: FBI investigating reports of plane hijacking before World Trade centre crashes. 9:31 a.m., Sarasota: Bush calls World Trade centre crashes apparent terrorist attack. 9:43 a.m., Washington: An aircraft has crashed into the Pentagon, witnesses say. 10:07 a.m., New York: One World Trade centre tower collapses. 10:29 a.m., New York: Second World Trade centre tower collapses. 10:37 a.m., Pittsburgh: Large plane crashes in western Pennsylvania, officials at Somerset County airport confirm. 1133 a.m., Pittsburgh: United Airlines confirms flight from Newark, NJ, to San Francisco crashed near Pittsburgh. 12:53 p.m., Barksdale AFB: Bush says military on high-alert status. 10:27 p.m., New York: Mayor says some people alive in Trade centre.

