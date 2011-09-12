AP Updates From Day Of 9/11 Remind Us How We Learned The News

Few, if any knew exactly what happened when the first plane flew into the World Trade centre 10 years ago.
Within minutes, the country – and the world – was watching.
News outlets around the United States scrambled to make sense of the situation. They needed to convey accurate and informative information to the panicked American people.
Throughout the day, the Associated Press was on the story with frequent updates.
What follows is a study in reporting under the direst of situations.
9:12 a.m., Washington: FBI investigating reports of plane hijacking before World Trade centre crashes.
10:37 a.m., Pittsburgh: Large plane crashes in western Pennsylvania, officials at Somerset County airport confirm.
1133 a.m., Pittsburgh: United Airlines confirms flight from Newark, NJ, to San Francisco crashed near Pittsburgh.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.