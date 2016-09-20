Louisville makes huge leap in latest AP poll

Louisville jumped seven spots to No. 3 in the latest AP poll after their huge 63-20 win over second-ranked Florida State.

Florida State fell all the way to No. 13 with the loss, a drop of 11 spots that was matched only by Texas. The Longhorns (No. 21) lost to Cal in a game that had a controversial ending.

Alabama remains No. 1, but lost a little ground on their rivals as their number of first-place votes fell from 56 to 50. Louisville is second with six first-place votes, followed by Ohio State, who received four first-place votes after beating Oklahoma on the road.

Miami had the biggest jump this week, moving ten spots up to No. 15 after their win over Appalachian State. Nebraska is the highest-ranked team (No. 20) among those debuting in the poll this week.

Here is the latest AP Top 25 poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

Alabama (50) Ohio State (4) Louisville (6) Michigan (1) Clemson Houston Stanford Michigan State Washington Texas A&M Wisconsin Georgia Florida State Tennessee Miami Baylor Arkansas LSU Florida Nebraska Texas San Diego State Ole Miss Utah Oklahoma

