Clemson and Georgia have big drops in latest AP poll after close wins

Clemson and Georgia both dropped in the latest AP poll despite wins over the weekend.

Clemson fell from No. 2 to No. 5 after a narrow 30-24 win over Troy on Saturday. The Tigers struggled all game, and even had a touchdown waved off when a player inexplicably dropped the ball just before the end zone.

Meanwhile, Georgia had the biggest drop of the week, falling seven spots to No. 16. The Bulldogs held on to beat Nicholls, an FCS team, 26-24. To make matters worse, the University of Georgia paid Nicholls State University $525,000 for the game.

Alabama remains No. 1 with two more first-place votes this week, the two that had gone to Clemson last week. Florida State jumps up to No. 2 with the same number of first-place votes as a week ago. Michigan continues to receive a single first-place vote.

Louisville (10), Iowa (13), and Texas A&M (17) all had the biggest jumps this week, moving up three spots. Florida debuts in the Top 25 at No. 23 after not being ranked a week ago.

Here is the latest AP Top 25 poll with first-place votes in parentheses:

Alabama(56) Florida State(4) Ohio State Michigan(1) Clemson Houston Stanford Washington Wisconsin Louisville Texas Michigan State Iowa Oklahoma Tennessee Georgia Texas A&M Notre Dame Ole Miss LSU Baylor Oregon Florida Arkansas Miami

