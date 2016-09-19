Suspicious package containing 'wires and a pipe' detonated at New Jersey train station

Investigators examined a suspicious device found Sunday night in a trash can near a New Jersey train station, and service on the busy Northeast Corridor line was suspended.

Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage said two men found the package at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and took it “because they thought it was of some value.” The men called police after reportedly seeing wires and a pipe coming out of the package.

The Union County bomb squad was called in and a robotic device was used to inspect the package, which was found to contain five devices. The drone indicated that the package could contain a “live bomb,” Bollwage said at a press conference.

One of the devices in the package detonated early Monday morning while the bomb squad’s robot was attempting to defuse the device. Media reported hearing a loud explosion and smelling gunpowder at the scene.

NJTV reported on its Facebook Live stream that the detonation of the first device happened when an FBI robot tried to disable the device while cutting a wire at 1240 a.m. ET. There were no injuries.



Here is more footage of the first device exploding.

Mayor Bollwage told CNN that there was not a “cell phone or detonation device” on the package.

The FBI is leading the investigation. It took five different people in for questioning early on Monday morning and is working to disarm the other four devices. A message left with the FBI wasn’t immediately returned.

Mayor Bollwage is at the scene:

FBI Bomb Squad is on scene and continuing the investigation at the train station in Midtown Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/qvmzsgisjC

— Chris Bollwage (@MayorBollwage) September 19, 2016

The discovery of the suspicious package comes a day after an explosion in Manhattan injured 29 people, and an unexploded pressure-cooker device was found four blocks away. Also Saturday, a pipe bomb exploded about an hour from the Elizabeth train station in Seaside Park, New Jersey, forcing the cancellation of a military charity 5K run:

Officials said it did not appear that those two incidents were connected, though they were not ruling anything out.

A man also stabbed nine people at a St. Cloud, Minnesota mall on Saturday too. The attacker apparently asked victims whether they were Muslim before stabbing them, reported Sky News and CNN. Amaq, an ISIS-linked news agency, released a statement online claiming the attacker was a “soldier of the Islamic state.”

Meanwhile, New Jersey Transit says service has been suspended between Newark Liberty Airport and Elizabeth. New York’s emergency management department says that New Jersey-bound Amtrak trains are being held at New York Penn Station.

Riders reported being stuck on Amtrak and NJ Transit trains for hours Sunday night, while some trains moved in reverse to let passengers off at other stations.

Meanwhile, Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton released a statement, cited by The Telegraph,”the apparent terrorist attacks in Minnesota, New Jersey, and New York” and ISIS’, also known as the Islamic State, ISIL, and Daesh, claim of responsibility for the St Cloud attack should “steel our resolve to protect our country and defeat Isis.”

The Telegraph also printed a statement from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump: “It’s a terrible thing what’s going on in our world, what’s going on in our country, but we are going to get tough and smart and vigilant and we are going to end it.”

He also released a series of tweets:

Under the leadership of Obama & Clinton, Americans have experienced more attacks at home than victories abroad. Time to change the playbook!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2016

Saturday’s attacks show that failed Obama/Hillary Clinton polices won’t keep us safe! I will Make America Safe Again!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2016

Terrible attacks in NY, NJ and MN this weekend. Thinking of victims, their families and all Americans! We need to be strong!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2016

