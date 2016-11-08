A real-life snake on a plane popped out of the overhead compartment on a flight in Mexico

Indalecio Media/Twitter A still image from a video purportedly showing a snake emerging from the overhead compartment on a flight in Mexico.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Passengers on a commercial flight in Mexico were given a start when a serpent slithered into the cabin in a scene straight out of Hollywood thriller “Snakes on a Plane.”

Carrier Aeromexico said the reptile was detected on a Sunday flight from Torreon in the country’s north to Mexico City.

A brief video circulating online shows a greenish snake emerging from the ceiling behind an overhead luggage compartment and then partially dropping down into the cabin.

Aeromexico said in a statement that the plane was given priority landing in Mexico City, where workers “secured the reptile,” according to the Associated Press.

The airline added that it was investigating how the snake came to be in the cabin and taking measures to avoid it happening again, the AP said.

Below, you can see a video that circulated on social media, purporting to show the snake appearing out of the plane’s overhead compartment.

La vibora voladora…ja ja ja. Una experiencia única en el Vuelo Torreón-México, vuelo 231 de Aeroméxico. Eso si…Prioridad en aterrizaje. pic.twitter.com/qwDk6Wtszw — Indalecio Medina (@Inda_medina) November 6, 2016

