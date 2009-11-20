AP Says Layoffs Are Over

Take a deep breath, AP staffers. The news organisation — which rolled out mass layoffs this week — has announced the carnage is over.
From spokesman Paul Colford:
The 90 news department staffers being notified this week, along with earlier reductions in other departments, a voluntary retirement program last summer, a continuing hiring freeze and attrition, bring The Associated Press to its goal of a 10 per cent reduction in the news cooperative’s global payroll costs in 2009, as outlined by President and CEO Tom Curley last November.
