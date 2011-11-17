Here's What The Associated Press Doesn't Want Its Reporters To Do If They're Arrested

Photo: EKavet via Flickr

All reporters know that when you go into a chaotic field you risk getting injured or arrested. Those at big organisations have the comfort of knowing they have lawyers that can get them out of trouble.The only question is when.



NYMag’s Daily Intel obtained a memo The Associated Press sent to its reporters asking them not to tweet things before they’re on the wire. That includes any ‘Help, I’ve been arrested!’ messages: “We have had staff tweet – BEFORE THE MATERIAL WAS ON THE WIRE – that staff were arrested,” said the note.

We imagine that this is making their reporters a little uncomfortable — especially those (6 at Zuccotti yesterday) who have recently been arrested at Occupy camps around the country.

Bottom line: Spending a few extra hours in jail is worth not scooping the wire.

