AP CEO to Staff: Sorry, We're Going To Keep Firing You

Layoffs are not over at The Associated Press.



AP CEO Tom Curley addressed staffers Thursday at a company-wide Town Hall forum, saying: “I know you all would like me to sound the all clear. I cannot do that.”

While many employees have been shown the door, there will yet be cuts in order to slash 10% from the payroll as planned.

Curley and other executives discussed a number of iniatives aimed at bringing AP into the digital future. Included in the plans:

They want to create landing pages, curating news and linking to other users to drive traffic to and fro;

They will form a social network centre to help staffers promote content and get in the social-media game.

Amid all these changes, employees continue to be kept in the dark about their jobs.

“The point I keep hearing staffers make is this: Why are layoffs taking so damned long?” says a source inside the AP. “NYT cuts 100 people all at once the other day. Forbes axed a few dozen. But AP does this drip-drip stuff that’s driving everyone bonkers and killing any enthusiasm for ‘landing pages’ and other plans.”

