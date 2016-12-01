New York City police are looking for a thief who walked off with a bucket full of $1.6 million in gold flakes

New York City police/CNN An unidentified man, center, absconds with a bucket full of $1.6 million in gold flakes in New York City, September 29, 2016.

New York City police are looking for a quick-thinking thief who stole an 86-pound bucket of gold flakes worth nearly $1.6 million off an armoured truck in Manhattan.

The unidentified thief swiped the 5-gallon metal bucket off the back of the vehicle on September 29 when a guard briefly went to the truck’s cab, reportedly to retrieve his mobile phone.

The incident occurred in broad daylight on West 48th Street in Midtown Manhattan.

The armoured truck was making a pickup in front of 48 West 48th street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues. Police say the suspect likely didn’t know what the bucket contained.

Police say the thief lugged the gold flakes up the street, taking an hour to complete what would normally be considered a 10-minute walk. He then hopped into a white van and fled.

The suspect is believed to be hiding out in Florida.

You can see security-camera footage on the incident provided to CNN by the NYPD below.

A man stole a bucket full of gold flakes valued at $1.6 million from the back of a truck in New York City https://t.co/AkrTwMlDAK pic.twitter.com/aGf1jFeIN0

— CNN (@CNN) November 30, 2016

