A Veteran AP Photographer Died Bringing Us Stunning Images Like These

Veteran AP photographer Anja Niedringhaus, 48, was killed when an Afghan policeman opened fire on her car Friday, while she traveled in a convoy of election workers delivering ballots in Khost city.
The shooter, who also injured AP reporter Kathy Gannon, later surrendered to police and was arrested.
Niedringhaus began her photojournalist career at the age of 16 and joined AP as a travelling photographer in 2002. She was the only woman on a team of 11 AP photographers awarded the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography.
Chief AP photographer Muhammed Muheisen described a conversation with her two days before her death: “I was so concerned about her safety. And she was like, ‘Momo, this is what I’m meant to do. I’m happy to go.”
“Anja was a very caring person, so committed to photography and documenting stories, she was full of fun and life, today we lost a great photographer but her photography is her legacy,” Muheisen, who is based in Pakistan and worked with Niedringhaus for over a decade, wrote by email.
Here are some highlights of her work and her legacy:
