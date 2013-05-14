JOE SCARBOROUGH TO OBAMA: 'This Goes Beyond Incompetence — This Is Sinister'

Joe Scarborough ripped into President Barack Obama on Tuesday, calling the revelation that the White House obtained phone records of Associated Press reporters and editors “sinister.”



“This goes beyond incompetence,” Scarborough said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday. “This is sinister.”

The Associated Press revealed on Monday that the Justice Department had secretly obtained two months of phone records for some Associated Press reporters and editors, in what the news company said was likely due to a May 7, 2012, story on a thwarted terror plot.

On “Morning Joe,” Associated Press executive editor Kathleen Carroll said the entire news organisation had never seen anything like the Department of Justice probe.

For Scarborough, the latest revelations went beyond the brewing IRS scandal, which he called “mind-boggling” on Monday.

“I said, well, at least they’re incompetent, we all agreed on that, in these matters,” Scarborough said. “But you know what, this goes beyond incompetence. This is sinister.”

Watch the clip below, courtesy of MSNBC:



Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.