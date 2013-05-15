Attorney General Eric Holder Says He Has Ordered A Criminal Investigation Into IRS Scandal

Attorney General Eric Holder said on Tuesday that he recused himself from a case involving a Department of Justice decision to subpoena phone records from Associated Press reporters and editors.



Holder also said that the Justice Department has ordered a criminal investigation into the IRS’ targeting of different conservative groups applying for tax-exempt status. Holder called it “outrageous and unacceptable.”

Holder is briefing reporters now on both issues. We’ll update with more of his comments.

