Attorney General Eric Holder Says He Has Ordered A Criminal Investigation Into IRS Scandal

Attorney General Eric Holder said on Tuesday that he recused himself from a case involving a Department of Justice decision to subpoena phone records from Associated Press reporters and editors.
Holder also said that the Justice Department has ordered a criminal investigation into the IRS’ targeting of different conservative groups applying for tax-exempt status. Holder called it “outrageous and unacceptable.”
Holder is briefing reporters now on both issues. We’ll update with more of his comments.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.