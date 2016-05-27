Hillary Clinton did not hand over key work-related emails cited in scathing State Department report

A key email from Hillary Clinton to a top State Department aide in 2010 expressing worry that her personal messages could become “accessible” to outsiders is cited in a new inspector general’s report on her emails. But Clinton did not turn over that particular email, which was later obtained by the investigators.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee was supposed to have turned over all work-related emails to the State Department for public release. Yet the agency’s watchdog found three emails never seen before — including Clinton’s explanation for why she wanted her emails kept private and details of hacking attempts on her personal computer server.

The existence of the messages renews concerns that Clinton was not completely forthcoming when she turned over work-related emails to the State Department.

