It's Official: Nick Acsheim Joins AP To Bring Mobile Innovation, Revenue

As we reported in February, the Associates Press officially announced Nick Ascheim, a former vice president at New York Times Online, as general manager at AP Gateway, the AP’s new business unit that is building mobile and e-reader applications for devices like the Apple iPad.



They also promoted two executives, Daisy Veerasingham and Sue Cross.

Veerasingham will be senior vice president of business development and partner relations for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia and oversee the AP’s Global Media Services, which gives on-site video coverage and production of breaking news and special events to broadcasters, and AP Archives, their video archive business.

Cross was named senior vice president for business development and partner relations for the Americas. She will also take charge of the AP’s commercial photography business and elections services. She had been senior vice president of global new media and print/broadcast in the Americas. In this position, she will manage relationships with AP member newspapers and broadcasters, as well as AP’s content licensing business in the United States, Latin America and Canada. Cross will also oversee AP Images, which is AP’s commercial photography business, and AP’s elections services.

“The rapid changes in the media industry have made customer relationships more important than ever, and Daisy and Sue bring a deep understanding of AP members and customers to their new roles,” said AP’s Chief Revenue Officer Jane Seagrave. “This new structure and the new responsibilities they take on will assure that AP’s revenue structure reflects and keeps pace with new customer and consumer needs.”

