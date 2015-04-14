AP: Marco Rubio just announced his presidential campaign

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) just announced his presidential campaign, the Associated press reported Monday.

“Marco Rubio says he is running for president, feels ‘uniquely qualified’ to talk about future,” the report says.

His campaign team did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider. Rubio was expected to make his 2016 intentions clear at a “big announcement” event scheduled for Monday evening.

This post will be updated with additional information shortly.

