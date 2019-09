The Associated Press sent out an alarming false Twitter report Tuesday, claiming that President Barack Obama had been injured in explosions at the White House.



Twitter/@APMinutes later, the AP reported that the tweet was false, and suspended the AP account.

That is a bogus @ap tweet. — AP CorpComm (@AP_CorpComm) April 23, 2013

