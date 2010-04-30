AP's News Registry To Catch Content Thieves Debuts July 14

The Associated Press’ News Registry, the bundle of software that will tag and track AP content on other sites to make sure that it is not being used without permission or payment, is launching on July 14.More than 200 member newspapers partners signed up for the Registry’s beta test since it was announced last April.



By July 14, the slated launch date, more than 600 publishers will be using the system.

The AP and its member newspapers argue that unauthorised use of their content is costing them tens of millions of dollars in potential advertising revenue. They hope the News Registry will help them police infractions from other news sites, blogs and other online content hubs.

Here’s a transcription of president CEO Tom Curley’s speech at the AP’s annual meeting this morning, explaining how it will work:

With the Registry we have created the infrastructure to tag and track digital news content and provide a new level of visibility on what content is being consumed and where.

The Registry is unique in providing a view of how content is used beyond a publisher’s own website. That information will be vital to informing our work on our new products.

As we head into this new era of news delivery, we absolutely must improve our understanding of our customers and what they want. We can’t rely on website metrics alone. And we can’t sit by and just wait for search engines to send traffic. We have to deliver.

Already, we’ve brought more than 200 member newspapers onto the Registry platform in the beta period, and we’re planning to have 600 by the July 14th production launch. By year’s end, we hope to bring on everyone who is interested in tagging and tracking their content.

Beyond analytics, the Registry also will set the stage for a new way of doing business as a cooperative. The Registry will enable publishers to assert how they want others to make use of their content, setting the stage for the creation of new products and revenue streams that content providers can benefit from.

The vision of the Registry is to ensure that those who go to the effort and expense of covering the news are able to participate fully and fairly in the revenue their work generates in the digital world.

The AP has a great Q&A about the News Registry for more information.

AP chairman Dean Singleton explained how his business has suffered during the past year, during the AP’s annual meeting: “Like every media company, AP is facing its own financial challenges. In 2009 we offered $30 million in rate reductions for members, and this year pricing changes will bring another $35 million in reductions for members – for a total of $65 million. Last year, the AP underwent a reduction in force to reduce staff costs by 10 per cent. We’ve worked hard to assure that these reductions don’t impact the news you want and need.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.