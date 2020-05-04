While most of the US is starting to reopen, a new analysis shows that just 10 states have met even pretty basic standards for testing

David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty A woman in Florida being tested for the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

Experts agree that widespread testing is a crucial part of staying on top of the coronavirus enough to safely reopen society.

But an analysis by the Associated Press found that just 10 states were at recommended levels.

The AP measured states on two criteria: one floated (though not formalized) by the White House and a second set out by experts at Harvard.

Nineteen states don’t meet either standard. Nonetheless, they are all starting to loosen restrictions.

More than half of the states in the US plan to start reopening by the end of the week, but the vast majority of the country is not meeting even relatively basic standards when it comes to testing for the coronavirus.

The Associated Press published an analysis over the weekend that found just 10 states were conducting the amount of testing experts say is needed to stay on top of the pandemic.

High levels of testing are necessary to spot pockets of infections and contain them before they spread. For this to work, people who don’t show symptoms need to be tested too, since they can still carry and spread the virus.

The federal government has shied away from issuing definitive testing standards for a state to reopen, which it says should be left to them.

It has floated a less official ballpark figure, however, and scientists at Harvard also set a different standard, which the AP used to measure the testing regimes of each state. Only 10 passed on both counts, and 19 failed on both.

Tami Chappell/AFP via Getty A Georgia man getting a haircut on April 24, the day Gov. Brian Kemp lifted some lockdown restrictions, allowing certain businesses to reopen.

The federal government figure came from a recent briefing, where senior officials said states should be testing at least 2.6% of their populations each month.

It wasn’t clear how they got to that number, though, and later it was changed to 2%.

Thirty-two states aren’t meeting the 2% threshold, versus 18 that are.

The researchers at Harvard have said the US needs to be testing about 500,000 people a day overall before easing lockdown restrictions.

When that metric is translated to each individual state, based on their different populations, 23 states are doing enough, and 27 are not.

Overall, just 10 states meet both the federal and Harvard testing minimums. They are North Dakota, New Mexico, Alaska, West Virginia, Utah, Idaho, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, and Delaware.

Some states meet one standard but not both. For example, Rhode Island is above the 2% federal testing number but below the Harvard metric.

Montana meets the Harvard standard but not the federal one.

Then there are 19 states that didn’t make either standard – and they are all either beginning to reopen or relaxing lockdown rules.

Here are the states in table form:

Meets neither standardWhite House 2% standard onlyHarvard standard onlyMeets both standardsSouth Dakota New Jersey Nebraska Delaware Colorado New York Hawaii Arkansas Ohio Massachusetts Montana North Dakota Pennsylvania Connecticut Wyoming New Mexico Minnesota Illinois Vermont Alaska Indiana Michigan Missouri West Virginia Oregon Maryland Texas Utah Nevada Rhode Island Kansas Idaho Arizona Oklahoma Tennessee Maine Wisconsin Alabama Washington Kentucky Virginia North Carolina Louisiana South Carolina Mississippi California Florida Georgia Iowa New Hampshire Among them is Georgia, which was one of the first to announce plans to reopen. Though Georgia’s reopening plan was largely based on the White House’s guidelines, President Donald Trump came out to condemn the plan when his advisers said it could lead to a resurgence of cases in the state.

Georgia’s shelter-in-place ordered ended April 30, and businesses like hairdressers and theatres have started to reopen.

Also on the list in Nevada, home to the gambling capital of Las Vegas. Mayor Carolyn Goodman drew criticism last month when she said Las Vegas should reopen and act as a “control group” to show what happened to coronavirus cases without social distancing.

While Nevada’s stay-at-home order is being extended to mid-May, the governor is now allowing residents to play golf and tennis and for retail stores to reopen for curbside pickup.

