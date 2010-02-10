AP Articles Return To Google News

The Associated Press is back on Google News.



There hasn’t been an Associated Press article on Google News since last December. Some speculated that that the AP was haggling for a higher price to run articles on the service.

But the Wall Street Journal noticed earlier this afternoon that AP stories have been filtering back onto the site. Here’s just one of them.

From WSJ: It is unclear whether Google’s decision to start hosting new AP articles, which began appearing a little over an hour ago, reflects a change in the status of talks. The AP didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Google spokesman issued the following statement: “We have a licensing agreement with the Associated Press that permits us to host its content on Google properties such as Google News. The licensing agreement is the subject of ongoing discussion so we won’t be commenting further at this time.”

UPDATE, 5:24 p.m. ET: “We have nothing to add to Google’s statement,” an AP spokesman said.

Earlier today, Google posted a piece on their official blog about how publishers can “maximise their revenue” by using their ad services. CNN also just announced that they are going a week without using AP’s photos and stories. They are using their own wire service instead.

