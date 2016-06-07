The AP has called the Democratic presidential primary for Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton reportedly has commitments from the number of delegates needed to become the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee for president, and will be first woman to top the ticket of a major US political party.
An Associated Press count of pledged delegates won in primaries and caucuses and a survey of party insiders known as superdelegates shows Clinton with the overall support of the required 2,383 delegates.
According to FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver, Clinton will likely clinch a majority of elected delegates during Tuesday’s batch of state contests.
Tomorrow, Clinton will also clinch a majority of ELECTED delegates unless Sanders wins every state by 40 points.
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 7, 2016
California, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota all hold primaries Tuesday, and North Dakota holds a caucus.
Assuming that the AP’s count holds, Clinton will formally accept her party’s nomination in July at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.