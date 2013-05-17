The Riskiest Places In The World [MAP]

Mega insurer Aon has just released its Terrorism And Political Violence risk map for 2013.



The news is that apparently, the U.S. is in no danger of the latter kind of disturbance.

Instead, the only risk to America is terrorism.

Meanwhile in Europe, the overall risk levels in France and Spain are actually equivalent to China and Russia, presumably on the basis of the former countries’ recent, heated demonstrations protesting austerity.

And the sleepiest countries in the world? Denmark, Finland, Japan, Australia, Iceland, Uruguay and Botswana — the risk of anything happening there is negligible.

Check it out:

And here is their list of countries with notable changes in their risk ratings:

