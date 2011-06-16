AOL's Video Strategy: Clips On "Every Page" With New Template And New Media Rich Display Unit

With the widespread implementation of a rich media ad unit called “Project Devil,” and a standardized, in-page video template, AOL will soon have “video on every page,” says Jeff Levick, President of Global Advertising and Strategy at AOL in this interview with Beet.TV.



Project Devil is the big rich media display unit created by AOL and becoming more widely used by the industry, where it is known as the IAB Portrait.

Many publishers are using the unit to display video and Levick says engagement can be as much as 20X more versus standard display.

We created this video as part of a series produced with Digitas around the NewFront conference.

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.



