AOL's (TWX) Falco And Grant: Networks Are Great

AOL’s Randy Falco and Ron Grant just started presenting at Merrill’s media conference, yet we already know what they’re going to say: Ad networks are awesome! That’s because Merrill’s webcast is accompanied by 20 slides, and most of them focus on the power of ad networks, which is the way AOL is now positioning itself. A representative slide is below. Meanwhile a few other updates gleaned by skipping ahead:

• New AOL Money performing well since summer relaunch: page views up 5%.

• Mapquest relaunch now in beta

• Video search truveo is great, too.

