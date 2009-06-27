Breaking MJ's Death, TMZ Traffic Spikes 33% Over Previous Record*

Correction: An earlier version of this post reported TMZ traffic spiked 200% over the site’s previous record. We reported this because its what a TMZ spokesperson told us. The same TMZ spokesperson now tells us the spike was actually closer to 33%



Earlier: AOL celebrity news site TMZ broke the Michael Jackson story an hour before anybody else yesterday, and it paid off big time traffic-wise.

Though AOL won’t release the absolute numbers, a spokesperson tells us TMZ had a record-breaking day for unique visitors — 200% better even than the day it published a photo of Rihanna’s injuries earlier this year.

AOL continues to prove itself as a publisher of the future.

