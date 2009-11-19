Setting A Low Bar, AOL's Tiny Valuation Is Great Work By Tim

It’s not often that you get to applaud a CEO for getting his company a tiny valuation, but that’s what we’d like to do for AOL CEO Tim Armstrong.



An industry source described AOL’s low valuation (~$3.2 billion) as a “great piece of internal salesmanship” by Tim.

Why?

Because a low valuation:

Sets a very low strike price for AOL employees’ new options, which will help the company retain talent.

Assures AOL stock is more likely to grow out of the gate

Generally sets lower expectations for a turnaround.

It makes it easier for Tim to sell the company at a premium a year or so from now.

Way to go, Tim!

