AOL's Stock Close To Its Lowest Price Since IPO

Since AOL turned in earnings that reminded the world its core business is in big trouble, investors have turned sour. Its acquisition of the Huffington Post didn’t cheer up them up either.



The stock has dropped 15% since February 1, and it’s now approaching its lowest price since the company IPOed. The stock traded at $20 at one point today. Its lowest price in the last 52 weeks is $19.61, per Yahoo Finance.

Photo: Yahoo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.