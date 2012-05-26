AOL's Stock Has Quietly Climbed To Within A Dollar Of Its All Time High

AOL has been getting hammered by activist shareholder Starboard Value LP lately.



The funny thing about that is that AOL’s stock has actually done decently as of late. Since bottoming out in October, AOL has climbed 131% to $27.48, which is a dollar within its high point since becoming a public company again.

As Kara Swisher at All Things D notes, if shareholders are going to complain now, AOL can tell them to stuff it.

Photo: Yahoo Finance Screenshot

