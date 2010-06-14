AOL Brings In More Pretty Boys For Its "Start-Around"

AOL’s salesman-in-chief, CEO Tim Armstrong, has something of a pretty-boy reputation in the industry.



So maybe it’s no surprise who he’s turned to for help launching AOL’s first new content brand since he took over in 2009: the prettiest of the pretty boys in show business, the Jonas Brothers!

AOL, brand strategy MGX Labs, and the Jonas Group are launching a site called Cambio.com, according to a friendly writeup of the project in the New York Times.

Cambio will feature lots of Web TV programs starring (real and wannabe) teen and tween celebs. There will be some user-submitted content. Many of the shows will be produced by freelancers AOL reaches through StudioNow.

The site is the one of the big new content brands Tim hopes will turn around the companies fortunes. (AOL media boss David Eun calls it a “start-around.) There’s also hope that Patch, AOL’s network of local news blogs could someday turn into a real business.

There seems to be some enthusiasm for the brand. On Cambio’s YouTube page, one commenter writes, “love love love love love everyone who is apart﻿ of this.” Another, addressing the heart-throbbiest Jonas Brother, Joe Jonas, writes:

