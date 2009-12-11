AOL takes over the New York Stock Exchange

AOL only began trading as a company separate from Time Warner (TWX) this morning.
But there’s no way AOL brass wanted to wait that long to celebrate the spin-off.
So instead, Tim Armstrong and crew hosted a huge bash last night on the New York Stock Exchange floor.
P. Diddy performed, and celebrities from Anna Wintour to Steve Wozniak strolled the red carpet.Attendees got some schwag.
Hip hop musicians Supa Nova Slom, left, Brother Hahz, and Jace the Great, all members of the Cosnerati, arrive for a cocktail party kicking off AOL becoming an independent company, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009, in New York. The trio appears on Bill Cosby's hip hop album, 'State of Emergency.' (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak poses for photographers as he arrives for a cocktail party kicking off AOL becoming an independent company at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, centre, arrives for a cocktail party kicking off AOL becoming an independent company, at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
AOL chairman Tim Armstrong, left, and Sean 'P Diddy' Combs join hands while posing for photographers during a cocktail party kicking off AOL becoming an independent company, at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Actress and recording artist Sabine Singh arrives for a cocktail party kicking off AOL becoming an independent company, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Sean ''P Diddy' Combs, right, poses for photographs with AOL Executive Vice-President Jeff Levick arrives for a cocktail party kicking off AOL becoming an independent company at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Musician Harry Connick Jr. poses for photographers as he arrives for a cocktail party kicking off AOL becoming an independent company at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Reggae musician Matisyahu arrives for a cocktail party kicking off AOL becoming an independent company in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
AOL Chief Executive Officer Tim Armstrong poses for a photograph after arriving for a cocktail party kicking off AOL becoming an independent company, at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Besides the spin-off, AOL keeps hiring killer editorial staff!
