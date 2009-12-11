AOL only began trading as a company separate from Time Warner (TWX) this morning.



But there’s no way AOL brass wanted to wait that long to celebrate the spin-off.

So instead, Tim Armstrong and crew hosted a huge bash last night on the New York Stock Exchange floor.

P. Diddy performed, and celebrities from Anna Wintour to Steve Wozniak strolled the red carpet.Attendees got some schwag.

AOL takes over the New York Stock Exchange The line to get in (security is tight at the NYSE) http://twitpic.com/suwip Signage on the way into the party…are they going Calvin Klein? Behind the scenes at the red carpet. (That's AOL Media boss Bill Wilson in the middle) Supa Nova Slom, left, Brother Hahz, and Jace the Great Hip hop musicians Supa Nova Slom, left, Brother Hahz, and Jace the Great, all members of the Cosnerati, arrive for a cocktail party kicking off AOL becoming an independent company, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009, in New York. The trio appears on Bill Cosby's hip hop album, 'State of Emergency.' (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak ducks a logo Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak poses for photographers as he arrives for a cocktail party kicking off AOL becoming an independent company at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, really. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, centre, arrives for a cocktail party kicking off AOL becoming an independent company, at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AOL chairman Tim Armstrong, left, and Sean 'P Diddy' Combs join hands while posing for photographers during a cocktail party kicking off AOL becoming an independent company, at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Actress and recording artist Sabine Singh (who?) Actress and recording artist Sabine Singh arrives for a cocktail party kicking off AOL becoming an independent company, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AOL ad boss Jeff Levick wonders why he's in a photo with P. Diddy Sean ''P Diddy' Combs, right, poses for photographs with AOL Executive Vice-President Jeff Levick arrives for a cocktail party kicking off AOL becoming an independent company at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Frank Sinantra-sounding guy Harry Connick Jr. Musician Harry Connick Jr. poses for photographers as he arrives for a cocktail party kicking off AOL becoming an independent company at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) This is Reggae musician Matisyahu Reggae musician Matisyahu arrives for a cocktail party kicking off AOL becoming an independent company in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) The man of the hour AOL Chief Executive Officer Tim Armstrong poses for a photograph after arriving for a cocktail party kicking off AOL becoming an independent company, at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) P. Diddy performs http://twitpic.com/svtws Here's the schwag! Why's everyone so excited? Besides the spin-off, AOL keeps hiring killer editorial staff! Meet The Old Media Stars Flocking To AOL >



