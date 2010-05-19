AOL's Seed.com Is Screwed

Seed editorial director Saul Hansell

Yahoo just bought robo-content firm Associated Content for $90-$100 million.You know what that means: AOL’s attempt at McContent, Seed.com, is in a tougher spot.



Insiders tell us Seed.com’s technology backend is poorly designed and difficult for AOL’s editorial staff to use.

Cynics suggest AOL designed Seed.com to be little more than a wifeframe for technology provided by a later acquisition – an acquisition that was always supposed to beAssociated Content.

Seed always had a tough road ahead, but now it’s competing against a better service funded by Yahoo (Associated Content) and a better service soon to be funded by public investors (Demand Media).

AOL employees and shareholders – except, perhaps, Associated Content cofounder Tim Armstrong – can’t be happy with the news.

