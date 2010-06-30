AOL's PR Boss Tricia Primrose Is Leaving

AOL’s longtime PR boss Tricia Primrose is leaving the company, according to a memo Tim Armstrong sent out to AOL staff today.



Here’s Tim Armstrong’s memo on Tricia leaving, via Kara Swisher at All Things D, who first reported the news:

AOLers–

As we discussed in our all hands meeting two weeks ago, our Company is about people and our brands are a reflection of the people who work on them. There is one person that has worked tirelessly toward communicating both internally and externally about the progress and challenges we have faced as a business and a team–Trish Primrose. Trish has been with AOL for over 13 years and has been at the eye of the storm of one of the most well-known brands, in one of the most well-known industries.

I wanted to let you know that Trish will be stepping down as the Head of Corporate Communications for AOL and transitioning into an advisory role at the Company which will allow her to spend more time with her family. Trish has been an exemplary executive in her role and she has become a good friend in the process which is why I understand this change makes total sense for her. As many of you know, since returning home to Virginia in December last year Trish has been commuting, spending part of every week in the NY office–a schedule that has required her to sacrifice a lot of time away from her husband, Doug and daughter, Callie. People who know Trish well know that while she is the ultimate perfectionist at work, the thing she is proudest of is her family.

Trish will leave the role having completed one of the most important events and stepping stones in the history of the Company–AOL’s re-emergence as a stand-alone public company. Trish played one of the key positions in that transition and she has built a team that has bridged the past with the future. Trish’s most recent efforts culminated in AOL’s 25th Anniversary celebration which was a success that won’t be forgotten and is a highlight for all of us. Trish and her team will continue to be instrumental in our success. We will be opening an external and internal search for a successor.

We’re grateful that we’ll be able to tap Trish’s experience in ensuring that the Company doesn’t miss a beat during this period. And while we’re thrilled she will be continuing with us in an advisory role, please join me in thanking Trish for her efforts on behalf of AOL. –TA

