AOL's Patents Are Only Worth $290 Million, Says Firm

Photo: AP

The ~800 patents that AOL’s trying to sell are worth about $290 million, reports the New York post, citing patent advisory firm M-Cam.That’s not nothing, but it’s also a far cry from the $1 billion that some AOL shareholders were hoping for.



To put the number in perspective, it’s less than half of the $800 million AOL blew buying Bebo shortly before current management took over.

But still, AOL’s smart to sell the patent portfolio. If it can get a few hundred million for it without taking the PR hit of becoming a patent troll, that’s all good for shareholders.

