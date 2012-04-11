AOL's Patch Names Mark Teixeira 'Commissioner Of Patch Baseball'

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

We’re not sure what to make of this one.Press release from AOL:



NEW YORK, Apr 10, 2012 (BUSINESS WIRE) — Patch, AOL’s leading platform of over 850 hyperlocal news, information and engagement sites, has appointed Mark Teixeira, four-time Gold Glove winner, as the Commissioner of Patch Baseball.

The two-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner will interact with Patch users by regularly responding to questions, sharing baseball tips, and posting exclusive videos. Teixeira will also offer young athletes advice on how to stay in shape and why healthful eating is so important for optimal performance.

“I live in a Patch town now and I keep tabs on my original hometown via the Patch site there, so I’ve seen the ways that Patch supports its communities,” commented Teixeira. “I’m excited to be a part of that by connecting with Patch users who have the same passion for baseball that I do. I’m eager to see what kinds of questions they toss my way!”

“Baseball is such an important part of so many of the communities we’re in — and if something’s important to our users, it’s important to Patch,” said Rachel Feddersen, Chief Content Officer at Patch. “Mark is a great representative of what Patch stands for. We’re thrilled to offer this exclusive opportunity for our communities’ baseball players, from little leaguers to college prospects, to interact with this World Series champion.”

Patch has long been a supporter of local athletics, having sponsored over a hundred teams and sporting events in Patch towns in its 3-year history, including more than 60 little league teams.

