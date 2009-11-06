AOL's Patch Dumps Google Maps, But Not For MapQuest

How committed is AOL’s new management to old-line products like Mapquest?



One AOL source tells us the fear inside the company is that the answer is “not very.”

The latest fuel for this fire: After a Spring-time acquisition, AOL’s local news subsidiary Patch finally dumped Google Maps from its homepages today.

But instead of Mapquest, Patch pages feature Open Street Maps.

Earlier this week, we reported that one reason AOL VP David Liu left the company is that he decided AOL is no longer a place for product execs. Mapquest bosses might be starting to share the feeling.

