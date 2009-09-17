AOL's Next Step: Layoffs

After AOL’s latest re-org last night, we learned that new CEO Tim Armstrong has always had a three step plan for turning around the company.



In order, he wanted to address:

Strategy

Management structure

Cost structure

Anybody want to guess what Tim’s plan for solving “cost structure” entails?

We’ve heard AOL (TWX) will make an announcement on this score between now and February. We figure the announcement will affect about 2,000 people.

